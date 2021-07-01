On Air Parking Launches New Parking Options at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2021 --On Air Parking, a company that provides its 5-star service to travelers for cheap airport parking, announced today the launch of its platform at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island.



Already present in more than 35 major markets across the United States, On Air Parking is on a mission to disrupt the traditional parking vertical while making the process of finding a spot ridiculously cheap and simple every time. And, by partnering exclusively with four and five-star facilities near the airport, the company is proud to guarantee the quality, price, and terrific service to its customers.



"While Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the U.S. by area, what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in ocean views, historic attractions, and terrific people," said Patrick Murray, CEO of On Air Parking.



"We're excited to provide travelers at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport with our unbeatable and cheap near-airport parking options so that they can focus on spending their money on the things and experiences in life that really matter."



The largest and most active airport among the six operated by the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), T. F. Green is a member of the FAA's New England Regional Airports Division, which serves travelers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Located just six miles outside of Providence, Rhode Island's capital and largest city, top destinations departing from the airport include Orlando, Philadelphia, and Chicago.



Warwick, which is the third-largest city in Rhode Island, is well known across the East Coast for its delicious seafood. Popular spots for visitors and locals alike include The Shanty, Crow's Nest Restaurant, and Iggy's Boardwalk.



On Air Parking is a San Francisco-based startup that was co-founded by Murray in 2016 with the goal of providing travelers with cheap, reliable, near-airport parking options. With flagship locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at additional major airports all across the country.



Additionally, all parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and from the airport, allowing travelers to park their cars for affordable prices and removing an obstacle from air travel.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

