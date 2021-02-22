On Air Parking Launches New Parking Service at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2021 --Charlotte, North Carolina, home to the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, is the newest venture in cheap airport parking with On Air Parking. At the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, parking can be expensive and confusing, which is why On Air Parking has opened an affordable avenue for convenient parking near the airport that's easy on the traveler's wallet.



On Air Parking's rates are the lowest whether parking at or near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as low as $3.50 per day.



"We're excited to expand our 5-star service to Charlotte, North Carolina," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We pride ourselves in bringing travelers cheap airport parking options they can rely on, and now we're here in Charlotte!"



On Air Parking is a company dedicated to finding the best off-airport parking for all their loyal customers. Complimentary shuttles are always available at each lot to take travelers to and from the airport for a hassle-free trip.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Atlanta, Chicago, and Denver. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



About On Air Parking

