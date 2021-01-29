On Air Parking Launches SAN and CLE Airport Markets

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2021 --Today, popular parking deal website, On Air Parking, is announcing two new airport parking markets that will be listed on its platform: The San Diego International Airport and The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. This brings On Air Parking into 55 airport markets across the United States.



Patrick Murray, CEO and Co-Founder of On Air Parking said, "We are committed to launching new markets across the United States this year to bring our discounted parking options to more travelers." He further mentioned, "People are on a tight budget these days and are really looking to save money any way they can. We're happy to help with this so that people can extend their trips, or buy a nice dinner out on their travels."



You can purchase Cleveland Airport Parking for $2.60/ day and San Diego Airport Parking for $9.75/ day.



On Air Parking also recently launched SJC, RDU, STL, GRR, and CMH airport markets. While they also sell parking in New York City for $14.99 a day, On Air Parking is focused on its airport parking growth.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five-star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off-airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.