On Air Parking Now Accepting Gemini Dollar Digital Currency

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2021 --On Air Parking is the low-price leader for cheap airport parking and an advocate for accepting digital currency, including Gemini Dollar. Along with their fabulous airport parking deals, On Air Parking aims to be a company on the cutting edge of digital payment by accepting various forms of cryptocurrency.



"When it comes to doing business, we've always strived to be forward-thinking in the realm of digital currency," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "By accepting Gemini Dollar, we're able to expand our services to an even wider base and offer travelers another convenient payment option to fit their needs."



Gemini Dollar, also known as GUSD, is one of the first forms of digital currency to get approval from a regulatory body of the United States, making it one of the premier stablecoins backed by the U.S. dollar. Built on Ethereum, this ERC-20 token was created by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and fully complies with all New York State's banking laws.



On Air Parking is dedicated to making the cheapest off-airport parking convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.