On Air Parking Now Accepts Cryptocurrency Payments for Parking

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2021 --On Air Parking, the San-Francisco-based company announced today that they now accept cryptocurrency payments for parking at all their locations.



As part of its mission to provide reliable, easy, and affordable airport parking for all travelers, On Air Parking is expanding into the digital currency market for payment options and now accepts 70+ cryptocurrencies. With the additional option for payment with cryptocurrency, their goal is to add another fantastic service for their customers.



"We're a growing company, expanding in any way that most benefits our customers. The addition of cryptocurrency is another exciting step in that direction," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray.



Cryptocurrency functions as an entirely online form of payment. The most commonly known form of cryptocurrencies includes Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which are now accepted by On Air Parking. A digital and decentralized form of currency, cryptocurrency is fast becoming popular all over the world.



From the beginning, the company's goal has been to subvert the idea that parking at airports is always expensive and tiresome. Now, they are pleased to announce an addition to this goal in the form of their easy and inclusive payment options.



On Air Parking currently accepts: Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin (Lightning Network) (BTC.LN), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Velas (VLX), 1irstgold (1GOLD), Empress Gold (AEG), The Advertising Currency- Articles (artTAC), Permission (ASK), Badcoin (BAD), The Advertising Company- Banners (banTAC), Bytecoin (BCN), Beam (BEAM), BF Token (BFT), BizzCoin (BIZZ), BNB Coin (Mainnet) (BNB), BNB Coin (ERC-20) (BNB.ERC20), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), BitTorrent (BTT), Binance USD (ERC20) BUSD, Cryptobucks (CBUCKS), Celo (CELO), CloakCoin (CLOAK), CommonsOS (Mainnet) (COM), TerraCredit (CREDIT), Crown (CWN), CureCoin (CURE), Celo Dollar (cUSD), Dai (DAI), Dash (DASH), DigiByte (DGB), Divi (DIVI), Dogecoin (DOGE), EurekaCoin (ERK), Ether Classic (ETC), Ether (ETH), Electroneum (ETN), Stasis EURS (EURS), EventChain (EVC), Firo (FIRO), FLASH (FLASH), Fuel Token (FUEL), GlobCoin (GLX), Groestlcoin (GRS), Guapcoin (GUAP), Gemini dollar (GUSD), ILCOIN (ILC), KuCoin Shares (KCS), Komodo (KMD), Kinguin Krowns (KRS), Loki (LOKI), Lisk (LSK), The Advertising Currency – Magazines (magTAC), Metronome (MET), OKB (OKB), The Advertising Currency – Outdoor (outTAC), PIVX (PIVX), POA20 [ERC20 Token] (POA20), QASH (QASH), Qtum (QTUM), The Advertising Currency – Radio (radTAC), Resistance (RES), Rasputin Online Coin (ROC), Ravencoin (RVN), Sai (SAI), SB COIN (SBC), Siambitcoin (sBTC) SkinCoin (SKIN), SmartCash (SMART), Snowball (SNBL), The Advertising Currency – Social (socTAC), Sirin (SRN), StorjToken (STORJ), The Advertising Currency- - Viral (vmTAC), Vertcoin (VTC), Waves (WAVES), WincashCoin (WCC), WOM Token (WOM), NEM (XEM), Dfis (XGM), Monero (XMR), Verge (XVG), ZCash (ZEC), Horizen (ZEN), Zynecoin (ZYN), Litecoin Testnet (LTCT)



On Air Parking provides travelers access to the best-priced, off-airport parking at nearly every airport in the United States. With guaranteed, reserved parking only minutes from the airport, travelers enjoy 24/7 shuttles and the comfort of driving their vehicle to and from the airport.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



To purchase parking at your local airport using crypto, visit https://www.onairparking.com/crypto.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five-star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off-airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.