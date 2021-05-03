On Air Parking Now Accepts Payments with Eureka Coin Digital Currency

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2021 --On Air Parking is proud to be both the low-price leader for cheap airport parking and an advocate for accepting digital currency, including Eureka Coin. By providing new and innovative ways to accept payment for their fabulous airport parking deals, On Air Parking seeks to be forward-thinking when it comes to doing business with digital currency.



"We have always been open to accepting cryptocurrency," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We're excited to bring Eureka Coin to the table as a viable payment option for our customers. Our goal is to bring the greatest parking service to travelers across the country, and accepting crypto, especially Eureka Coin, is a big step in that direction."



Eureka Coin, also known as ERK, is the sole coin of a distributed decentralized ledger called Eureka Blockchain, which takes the most incredible things about Blockchain technology and provides a state-of-the-art framework for a global network of consensus that is decentralized. The Eureka Blockchain seeks to solve problems within the industry by allowing POS sidechains that are entirely autonomous.



On Air Parking is dedicated to making the cheapest off-airport parking convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.







