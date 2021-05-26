On Air Parking Offering Free Tank of Gas to Lucky Customer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2021 --With gas prices at their highest levels since 2014, just in time for the busy summer travel season, On Air Parking is giving away a free tank of gas to one lucky traveler at the company's parking location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Ga.



Atlanta is just one of many major cities across nearly half of the east coast of the United States that has experienced severe gas shortages in recent weeks after a ransomware attack crippled the largest fuel pipeline in the country. At one point during the outage, 1 of every 5 gas stations in Atlanta were reported to be out of fuel.



"As a company dedicated to providing our customers with a cheap and convenient near-airport location to park their vehicle, we know how inconvenient this shortage has been for individuals who rely on their cars for daily transportation," said Patrick Murray, CEO of On Air Parking.



"With the beginning of summer vacation season, we're excited to make transportation a little easier for one of our valued customers," he added.



To be entered to win a free tank of gas, customers visiting On Air Parking's location at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport can send a picture of their parking receipt, including their confirmation number on Twitter to @Onairparking.



On Air Parking is a San-Francisco based startup that was co-founded by Murray in 2016 with the goal of providing travelers with cheap, reliable near-airport parking options. With flagship locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



Additionally, all parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, allowing travelers to park their cars for affordable prices and removing an obstacle from air travel.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.