On Air Parking Offers New Parking Option to Buffalo Niagara International Airport

On Air Parking is opening its doors for the first time to bring cheap airport parking to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Travelers flying in or out of BUF can now enjoy affordable off-airport parking through On Air Parking's 5-star parking service. This parking venture gives travelers a new option to book their parking without the added hassle of figuring out how to get the best parking at the airport.



"We're delighted to bring our parking service to Buffalo, New York for the first time," says On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "It's our mission to bring the cheapest options for parking at airports across the country, and opening our doors at BUF ensures travelers the best parking at the best rates in Buffalo."



Buffalo, New York is about 20 miles away from the famous Niagara Falls. This city is also the birthplace of actor David Boreanaz as well as historic Anchor Bar's Buffalo Wings.



On Air Parking's rates are the lowest parking rates available at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, as low as $5 per day!



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at New York City and major airports all across the country.



