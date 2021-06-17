On Air Parking Offers Unbeatable Rates at Top US Summer Vacation Hotspots

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2021 --A year has passed since summer vacations around the world were put on hold due to COVID-19, and travelers are ready to make up for lost time with family friends.



Unlike the front porch chats or backyard barbeques that marked the extent of last summer's travel season, new flight search and booking data trends show that not only are Americans ready to travel again, they have specific locations on their mind.



According to the review, which was conducted by luxury and lifestyle magazineTraveler, this year's hottest destinations include many On Air Parking favorites such as Florida, Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Myrtle Beach.



"Wherever the final destination may be, it's incredibly exciting to see that Americans are able to safely travel once again and can start catching up on all that's been missed over the last year and a half," said Patrick Murray, CEO of On Air Parking.



"And, by reserving a spot at one of our many top-rated partner facilities, we're happy that our customers can focus on reconnecting with family and friends instead of dealing with the hassle of expensive airport parking."



With their sandy white beaches and abundant ocean views, Jacksonville, Honolulu and



Myrtle Beach are all known for the fantastic seafood available at local hotspots like



Julington Creek Fish Camp, Niko's Pier 38, Sea Captain's House. Famous around the world for unbeatable nightlife and world-class entertainment, visitors to Las Vegas flock to Edge Steakhouse for top-quality meats and cocktails.



On Air Parking is a San-Francisco based startup that was co-founded by Murray in 2016 with the goal of providing travelers with cheap, reliable near-airport parking options.



With flagship locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



Additionally, all parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, allowing travelers to park their cars for affordable prices and removing an obstacle from air travel.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off- airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.