On Air Parking Opens a New Parking Option at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2021 --On Air Parking is proud to announce their newest avenue for cheap airport parking in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Travelers flying in and out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport now have affordable and convenient parking options near the airport that won't break the bank. Grand Rapids is the home of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and also the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, favorites among tourists and locals alike.



On Air Parking's rates are the lowest available for parking at or near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport as low as $7.50 per day.



"We're excited to offer travelers our cheap airport parking rates for the first time in Grand Rapids, Michigan," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "This new launch will offer commuters, vacationers, and tourists the same 5-star service from our company they've come to know and love."



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for all kinds of customers. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport for a hassle-free trip.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Atlanta, Chicago, and Denver. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates anywhere. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near a local airport, visit onairparking.com.