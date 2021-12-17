On Air Parking Predicts Holiday Travel Numbers to Break Records

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2021 --On Air Parking, the leader in low-price city and airport parking, predicts holiday travel numbers for 2021 will break previous travel records. According to an article on CNN.com, projections about travel for the upcoming holiday week will be unprecedented. Not only will these numbers jump significantly before the holiday, but after the holiday as well when everyone returns home.



"We are so excited to predict these massive travel numbers," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "It's well beyond time we visit with family and celebrate what means the most to us. Just remember, with all that traffic, be careful out there!"



Estimates from AAA predict a whopping 109 million travelers will be on the move for the Christmas and New Year's holidays, which is larger than the travel push of Thanksgiving 2021. These numbers easily rival any pre-pandemic travel numbers meaning it's finally back to business as usual.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



