On Air Parking Predicts Record-Breaking Year for Travel in 2023

On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, predicts that 2023 will be a record-breaking year for travel, perhaps even beating out 2019, the last year of "regular travel" just before the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020. According to thriftytraveler.com, 2023 is poised to become a "normal" year for travel. All leisure travel seems to have bounced back. The final hurdle to overcome is lagging business travel.



"It makes sense," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "The business world has changed in these past two years. Many work remotely and there is less demand for travel to various off-site locations. However, even business travel is looking great in the year to come."



Along with fantastic domestic travel numbers being reported by numerous airlines, international travel is booming as well with more and more travelers feeling safe to fly overseas and visiting countries, such as China, which is finally reopening its borders on January 8th, 2023.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



