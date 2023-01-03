On Air Parking Predicts Rise in International Travel for 2023

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, predicts a rise in international travel for 2023. According to a recent article on Yahoo News, about 6 out of 10 Americans (roughly 58%) are planning to travel somewhere within the first half of the year. Interestingly enough, Asia is the big draw, as many countries have finally opened their borders after the Covid-19 pandemic.



"The numbers don't lie," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "People are ready to travel the world. Thankfully, we now offer travel guides on our website to help you find that dream vacation destination, including several in Asia! Where do you want to go?"



On Air Parking's travel guides feature destinations from all over the globe, including destinations in Asia, such as Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, & The Philippines.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



