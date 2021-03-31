On Air Parking Premiers New Parking Option at Kansas City International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2021 --On Air Parking is launching a new parking option at the Kansas City International Airport. Cheap and affordable off-airport parking is now available for all travelers flying in or out of Kansas City International Airport. This will give travelers cheap and convenient options for off-airport parking without the added headache or stress of finding parking at the airport lots.



"This is the first time we've opened our doors in Kansas City," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We're excited to give travelers a smart and nearby choice for parking. Our 5-star service aims to change the landscape of cheap airport parking at MCI."



Kansas City, Kansas, is the home of the famed World War I Museum, which is one of the most significant collections of artifacts from WWI in the world. Kansas City is also the American Jazz Museum's home, which touts itself as "Where Jazz Lives."



On Air Parking's rates are the lowest parking rates available for parking at the Kansas City International Airport, as low as $3.99 per day!



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.