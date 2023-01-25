On Air Parking Proud to Celebrate 77 Parking Markets Nationwide

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, is proud to celebrate 77 parking markets nationwide, including new markets, FWA and LEX. This is alongside their newly added city parking, of which monthly parking in Baltimore was recently launched.



"We have seen amazing growth," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Every day there seems to be a new market opening somewhere. It is an honor to be able to offer our 5-star parking services nationwide. Come park with us!"



No matter where you're traveling to or from, On Air Parking has you covered.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



