On Air Parking Proudly Accepts Reservations Made with Popular Cryptocurrencies

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2021 --On Air Parking accepts several of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market. Whether travelers own Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, or EurekaCoin, now is the time to book a reservation for cheap airport parking with digital currency as payment.



"We're excited to bring another option to the table for those who own digital currency," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We don't merely accept a handful of these currencies, but an entire gamut of crypto. Whatever the coin of choice, chances are, we accept it. We're hoping to add many more digital currencies in the future."



Cryptocurrency is a digital currency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, bought, sold, or traded entirely online. Often touted as the currency of tomorrow, investors of Bitcoin and the like are convinced digital currency is the future of the economy. Cryptocurrency is growing in popularity due to its ease of use and removing the need for a central bank. Currencies such as Bitcoin have no transaction fees, thus making them a cheaper and less risky option for smaller merchants to accept.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more about the crypto they accept, visit https://www.onairparking.com/crypto.



To purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.