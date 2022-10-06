On Air Parking Proudly Sponsored 40 Under 40 Game Night at NPA Conference in Austin, TX

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader of low-price city and airport parking, proudly sponsored the 40 Under 40 Game Night at the NPA Conference recently held in Austin, TX. The night of games and fun was filled with billiards, karaoke, and duckpins at Austin's own Bull and Bowl. Everyone, including the sponsors, thoroughly enjoyed themselves.



"It was an honor to be at the NPA Conference this year," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We had the privilege to sponsor the 40 Under 40 Game Night and we had a blast getting to know the new inductees into the new 40 Under 40 cohort!"



The National Parking Association Conference is an annual event that connects several companies and professionals within the parking business. The purpose is for networking, learning about services and products, and finding out what's new and exciting in the field. The 40 Under 40 cohort is a group of 40 professionals under the age of 40 who excel in making a difference within the parking industry.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.