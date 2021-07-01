On Air Parking Re-Launches with New Parking Options at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2021 --On Air Parking, a company that provides its 5-star service to travelers for cheap airport parking, announced today the re-launch of its platform at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona.



Already present in more than 35 major markets across the United States, On Air Parking is on a mission to disrupt the traditional parking vertical while making the process of finding a spot ridiculously cheap and simple every time. And, by partnering exclusively with four and five-star facilities near the airport, the company is proud to guarantee the quality, price, and terrific service to its customers.



"As Covid-19 restrictions continue to lift across the country and Americans are returning to travel, we're excited to be re-launching our unbeatable parking options in the Valley of the Sun," said Patrick Murray, CEO of On Air Parking.



"All of us at On Air Parking are wishing our customers an easy and stress-free return to travel, wherever their final destination may be, so they can focus on spending their time and money on the things in life that really matter."



Arizona's largest and busiest airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is also the 8th-busiest airport in the United States and 24th-busiest in the world. The airport serves as a hub for Americans Airlines and as a base for Southwest Airlines. In 2019, American carried nearly 46% of all passengers at the airport and employed nearly 9,500 people.



Known for its year-round sunshine and mild winter weather, Phoenix is also a major hotspot for Mexican-American cuisine. Some of the most popular restaurants in the city include Chantico Mexican Restaurant, Que Chevere, and The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge.



On Air Parking is a San Francisco-based startup that was co-founded by Murray in 2016 with the goal of providing travelers with cheap, reliable, near-airport parking options. With flagship locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at additional major airports all across the country.



Additionally, all parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and from the airport, allowing travelers to park their cars for affordable prices and removing an obstacle from air travel.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

