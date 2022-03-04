On Air Parking Recommends DFW Golf Show in Dallas, TX

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2022 --On Air Parking, your low-price leader for cheap city and airport parking, is excited to recommend the 10th Annual DFW Golf Show held in Dallas, TX. The golf show will be held March 4-6, Friday through Sunday, at the Dallas Market Hall. This event will feature golf legend Cristie Kerr on Saturday, March 5th.



"This is an exciting event," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We love Dallas and we love golf. The two together are a wonderful opportunity to get in some golfing this weekend in sunny Texas! You won't want to miss it."



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.