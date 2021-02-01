San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2021 --On Air Parking, the traveler's 5-star choice for off-airport parking is relaunching their incredible parking deals for Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). Travelers to and from Jacksonville Florida can now enjoy parking at JAX for $3.90 per day. On Air Parking, through a simple reservation process, gives travelers guaranteed, safe off-airport parking at the best prices available.



The off-airport parking deal now available through On Air Parking gives travelers a chance to reserve their parking days or weeks before their trip, with a free cancellation policy at any time. The $3.90/day deal for JAX also comes with a free 24/7 shuttle service to bring travelers to and from the airport. This off-airport parking deal is available for purchase on their website.



When making a reservation at On Air Parking the address of the parking garage is not listed on the website, instead, they will send the location after the reservation is completed. For all travelers who enjoy the low prices of On Air Parking but need to know the location prior to booking, Wally Park in Jacksonville is the recommended choice.



"We love giving our customers a great parking experience at the cheapest rate," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We also understand that sometimes travelers require the parking garage location upfront so we're happy to refer them to Wally Park in Jacksonville. Charles Bassett and his team offer a great service. "



Since its inception, On Air Parking has enjoyed partnering with local car parks and garages to bring their customers the best deals available. This spirit of partnership in connection with Wally Park will significantly benefit all travelers through Jacksonville International Airport. To learn more or purchase parking at Wall Park, visit https://www.wallypark.com/jacksonville/.



For further details on the parking available through On Air Parking or find your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five-star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off-airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.