On Air Parking Says Book Parking Now for Pittsburgh Restaurant Week

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2023 --On Air Parking, the leader in cheap airport and city parking, recommends scheduling parking now in Pittsburgh, PA for the upcoming Pittsburgh Restaurant Week, taking place August 7th to August 13th. Restaurants on the line-up include Eddie Merlot's Steakhouse, Melting Pot, and Mitchell's Fish Market, along with many more!



"This is a restaurant lineup that you don't want to miss," said On Air Parking CEO, Frank Pinero. "It's a one-of-a-kind event that includes some great, sustainable food. You can choose whether you want outdoor seating, reserve your spot online, and eat sustainably all at the Pittsburgh Restaurant Week. If you want to ensure a great spot, reserving your parking now works best!"



Whether you're flying in or taking a drive around town, On Air Parking has got you covered with comprehensive and cheap airport and city parking in Pittsburgh, PA.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 77 markets nationally and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.