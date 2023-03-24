On Air Parking See More Millennials Booking Vacations in 2023

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, is seeing more Millennials booking vacations for 2023 than they did in 2022. According to an article on InvestorsObserver.com, American Express has noticed it too, and has listed it as a new travel trend for 2023.



"It's wonderful to see younger travelers so excited to go on vacation," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "It seems as if rather than picking a destination and going there, Millennials and Gen Z want to go for an experience of a lifetime. Now that's a fantastic reason to travel!"



According to American Express, social media is driving travel like never before. Millennials and Gen Z are flocking to locations made popular by Tik Tok and other social media platforms. This could become a new and exciting trend in travel over all.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



