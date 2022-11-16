On Air Parking Seeing Uptick in Motorists for Thanksgiving Travel

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader for cheap and affordable parking for travelers, is seeing a large uptick in motorists planning to travel for Thanksgiving. According to this article on CNN.com, it is estimated that 49 million people will be traveling by car for the holiday, at least 50 miles or more from home.



"We always love to see an uptick in travel during the holidays," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "This Thanksgiving, travelers are choosing to drive to their destinations which excites us even more. No matter where you plan to travel, we have your parking covered, all over the country!"



Regardless of inflation and the threat of recession, Thanksgiving travel for 2022 is almost up to pre-pandemic travel numbers, by a whopping 98%.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



