On Air Parking Sees a Rebound in Travel Booking for March 2021

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2021 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader for cheap airport parking, has noted a substantial rebound in airport parking bookings throughout March of 2021 compared to March of 2020. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, On Air Parking has seen parking reservation numbers more than double compared to last year.



"This rebound is remarkable," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We see that travelers are feeling confident now that there's a vaccine, and our 5-star service can help them find cheap airport parking wherever they decide to go!"



The numbers across the country are heartening. According to data collected by TSA, checkpoint travel numbers before the pandemic hit in 2019 were at 2.3 million travelers a day in the month of March. One year later, in 2020, that number plummeted to a mere 150K as quarantines took hold and the entire country went on lock-down. March of 2021 is looking dramatically different, with 1.4 million travelers per day.



On Air Parking aims to bring travelers the lowest off-airport parking rates at major airports all across the United States.



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



About On Air Parking

