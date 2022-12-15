On Air Parking Sees Fantastic Travel Numbers for December 2022

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader for cheap and affordable parking for travelers, is seeing fantastic travel numbers for the holiday season of December, 2022. According to this article from AAA.com, a whopping 113 million Americans are expected to travel this month. Not only that, there has been a dramatic fourteen percent increase in air travel for the month of December over this same time last year.



"A fourteen percent increase doesn't sound like much, but it's a huge leap," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "More and more people are flying rather than driving for the holidays. It's a wonderful sight!"



Travelers are opting to take more flights if their destinations are further than fifty miles away. Despite the rise in prices for airfare, that doesn't seem to bother holiday travelers.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.