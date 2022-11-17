On Air Parking Sees Increase in Air Travel for Holiday Weekend

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader for cheap and affordable parking for travelers, is seeing a marked increase for air travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to an article on CNN.com, there is an 8% increase in air travel when compared to Thanksgiving of 2021.



"More people are ready to travel," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Not even the high cost of inflation is scaring people away. The amazing thing is we've seen travelers willing to cut back on the basics in order to save money for airfare. People might be willing to cut back on their lattes, but not their holiday travel!"



Even with airfare up 34% from last year, holiday travelers continue to book airline tickets all across the country. It would seem everyone is going home for the holidays.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.