On Air Parking Sees Marked Increase in Travel Numbers from March 2020

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2021 --On Air Parking, a company known for their fantastic cheap airport parking deals, has seen a marked increase in air travel from this same time last year. Across the board, parking reservation numbers have only gone up as more and more people take advantage of On Air Parking's excellent prices for off-airport parking.



"This increase in numbers is most likely a result of the vaccine rollout," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Take Atlanta, for example. Our reservation numbers have more than doubled in March of 2021 when compared to our numbers in March of 2020."



With travel restrictions lifting, the tourism industry is slowly reopening. As the Covid-19 vaccine becomes more readily available, reservation numbers for On Air Parking are likely to continue to increase countrywide until numbers reach the levels seen before the pandemic.



On Air Parking aims to bring you the lowest off-airport parking rates at prime New York City locations as well as major airports all across the United States.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



