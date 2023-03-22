On Air Parking Sees More Travelers Driving for Spring Break, 2023

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, is seeing more people driving rather than flying for Spring Break judging by travel numbers. According to an article on USTravel.org, seven out of ten travelers will be altering their travel plans in 2023 with roughly 32% deciding to drive instead of fly.



"Bring back the road trip!" said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "With airline prices sky high and gas prices down from a year ago, it's no surprise travelers choose to drive to their Spring Break destinations. Wherever you decide to go, come park with us!"



With several parking partners all around the country, On Air Parking is your choice to book parking, no matter where you decide to travel.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 77 markets nationally and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.