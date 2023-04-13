On Air Parking Sees Travelers Planning More Vacations in 2023

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, has been seeing a marked rise of travelers spending more on vacations for 2023 regardless of inflation. According to an article on travelagewest.com, travel spending is not slowing down, and in fact, seems to have become a necessary expense for the majority of travelers.



"For travelers today, it would seem experiences overrule expense," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "It's no surprise that more and more people are now valuing the vacation experience now that the emergency measures for the pandemic have lifted. What's more important than having that bucket-list memory?"



The article goes on to say that 2023 is poised to be a bigger year in travel numbers than even 2019 by a whopping seven percent. It would seem in 2023, the sky is the limit.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



