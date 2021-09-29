On Air Parking Sees Uptick in Travel Numbers and Vacations in September 2021

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --According to way.com, as more people become vaccinated and confident to go on vacation, the travel industry has been booming and doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon. Numbers have been rising all throughout the summer with the highest numbers yet in the month of September.



"Finally, travel is back!" said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We've definitely seen a marked increase of travel throughout the country for the month of September. Travelers are favoring domestic travel and staycations, that's for sure, but that's okay! As long as families get back to making memories, that's all that matters."



Cities such as New York City, Las Vegas, and Miami have been the hottest travel destinations throughout the summer, and the Grand Canyon has been the prime destination for anyone looking to see the natural sights of our great nation. It won't be too much longer before travel numbers will be back to what they were before 2020.



