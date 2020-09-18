On Air Parking Sells More Parking with Denver International Airport Parking Lot Closures

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2020 --The low passenger traffic volume at Denver International Airport has led to the temporary closure of several parking options at DEN. Travelers looking for alternatives and at a lower price point may consider On Air Parking's off-airport parking deals for DIA for only $3.75/day.



As of September, the Shuttle Parking Lots, including Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert, East Economy, and Valet parking in east and west garages at DEN are temporarily closed.



"In Denver, every weekend in August we had more than 400 vehicles parked a day at our partnering facilities," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We don't think this is a direct effect of the lot closures at DEN."



"We believe the price-sensitive leisure and vacation traveler segment is growing as a lot of people were affected by the pandemic."



Currently, parking on-site at DEN costs $6/day at 61st and Peña; $17 per day at West Economy; $28 per day at the Garage; and $144 per day at short-term East and West parking.



On Air Parking partners with five-star licensed parking facilities near major airports. All deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled any time.



