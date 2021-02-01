On Air Parking Sends Well Wishes to Dr. Dre

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2021 --Music icon Dr. Dre was hospitalized at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Medical Center earlier this month with a suspected brain aneurysm. He has since been released and is reported to be making a full recovery.



"One of the best things about driving yourself to the airport is listening to your favorite music instead of whatever is playing on the bus or your Uber driver's radio. For me, that's usually Dr. Dre or one of his protégées like Eminem or Snoop Dogg," said Patrick Murray, CEO, and Co-Founder of On Air Parking. "Let's face it, we need as many doctors as possible right now, both musical and medical. They make the world a better place. Get well soon, Dr. Dre."



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five-star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off-airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.