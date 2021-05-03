On Air Parking Shares Top Tips for Parking and Storing Vehicle Ahead of Extended Vacation

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2021 --More than 60 percent of Americans say they plan on traveling this summer and On Air Parking, a company that provides its 5-star service to travelers for cheap airport parking, is ready to provide customers with the best tips and tricks for keeping their vehicle in tip-top shape while on vacation.



While simply storing a car in a safe location and making sure all doors are locked may feel like enough before jetting off, especially for those who only plan to be gone one or two weeks, there are actually several important steps individuals need to take in order to ensure that they are able to easily drive off the lot when they return.



"Since we've started to help travelers find ridiculously cheap and easy near-airport parking, I've learned that leaving a car before going off on vacation involves a little more than simply turning off the ignition," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Even a few simple preventative steps before leaving can save a major headache for travelers when they return from their destination."



"The first thing I would like to remind travelers is not to use their parking brake, as it could freeze or the brake pads could rust, depending on where you store it and how long you are gone for. Second, it's important to check the car's tire pressure before leaving and add an additional 10 psi if necessary so that flat spots don't develop from sitting in the same position for an extended period of time," Murray added.



"Lastly, travelers should always get an oil check done on their car before they leave in order to remove any harmful acids or contaminants that could build up over time and would be an unnecessary pain to deal with once the vacation is over."



