On Air Parking Supports Democracy

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2021 --The insurrection at the United States Capital last week continues to send shockwaves through the country already weary from the natural disasters, pandemic, racial injustices, and lies about election fraud perpetrated by the highest office in the land.



"Many of our customers are younger, and we want them to continue to educate themselves about the current events and their effect on our democracy," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Lasting change has to come from all generations working together, but it can't happen without understanding the basic tenets of democracy."



Companies large and small have spoken out about the attack on the capital. It might not seem obvious what a company like On Air Parking, which offers cheap airport and city parking, has to do with politics; the time for companies large and small to stand up and speak out when something as egregious as this happens. Social change needs come from all strata of society, and that includes businesses.



"The President, the Members of Congress who supported the insurrection and those who acted out the violence, must be held accountable." Patrick continues. "We are calling on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office. It doesn't matter if there are 12 days or 12 hours left of his presidency; our country must not tolerate his sedition."



Go to the On Air Parking Facebook Page and send us a screenshot of the 25th Amendment, and On Air Parking will send you a $2 off parking coupon.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five-star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off-airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.