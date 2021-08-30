On Air Parking Supports Third Covid Vaccine Booster for the Immunocompromised

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2021 --On Air Parking, the company that guarantees amazingly cheap and affordable airport parking deals, proudly supports the third Covid vaccine booster for those with compromised immune systems. This booster gives an extra layer of protection for anyone who takes medication or has a condition that compromises or suppresses their immune system.



"On Air Parking is absolutely on board with this," says the company's CEO, Patrick Murray. "It will give better protection to those who are more prone to the Covid Virus and help set their family's mind at ease."



The CDC recommends a third Covid booster shot to anyone whose immune system is moderately or severely compromised. This includes people who have received organ transplants, cancer treatment, or auto-immune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus. To learn more, visit the CDC's website.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



