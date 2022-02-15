On Air Parking Thrilled About Return of Travel and Tourism for 2022

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2022 --Popular parking deal website, On Air Parking, is thrilled about the return of travel and tourism for 2022. According to this article on CNN, the tourism industry is expected to boom for 2022 with a growth of $8.6 trillion. It would appear travel numbers will not only bounce back but exceed numbers seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.



"This is incredible," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "People are itching to travel and it looks like 2022 is the year. No longer are people just visiting family, they want to go on vacation and tour the world. These numbers are astounding and we're so thrilled to be here for it!"



Despite the raging Omicron variant of Covid-19, travelers are taking to the skies now more than ever. Family vacations are back and tourism numbers will be sure to climb even more this spring and summer.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



