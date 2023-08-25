On Air Parking Urges Caution for Travelers Headed to Burning Man

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2023 --On Air Parking, the leader in cheap airport and city parking, urges travelers to use caution if they're headed to this year's Burning Man, held from August 27th to September 4th, in Nevada's Black Rock Desert a few hours outside of Reno, NV.



"Hurricane Hilary dumped a lot of rain out in Black Rock," said On Air Parking CEO, Frank Pinero. "Due to the weather, there's a lot of mud on the playa, but as of today, Burning Man is still on. Be careful and have fun out there!"



