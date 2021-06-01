On Air Parking Welcomes Four New Advisors, Investors

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2021 --On Air Parking, a San Francisco based start-up dedicated to providing travelers with cheap, reliable, near-airport parking announced today the addition of Chris Thomas and Kevin Shrier to the company's board of advisors as well as Kevin Adolph and Les Quick, who have signed on as investors. On Air Parking was founded by parking industry veteran Brett Harwood, and Patrick Murray.



"Today's announcement marks an important milestone for On Air Parking's continued success and development as a company," said Patrick Murray, CEO of On Air Parking.



"Chris, Kevin Shrier, Kevin Adolph, and Les all possess a level of expertise and entrepreneurship that has made them leaders within the world of mobility startups and customer-driven platforms," Murray added. "We're honored by their continued support and are excited to have them on board."



Chris and Kevin Shrier will join current board advisors, Jason Anderson, and Alex Kruger.



About Chris Thomas

Chris Thomas is a co-founder and partner at Assembly Ventures, which invests in and strategically supports entrepreneurs and mobility companies across the Western world. Prior to Assembly Ventures, Chris co-founded the Detroit Mobility Lab, the Michigan Mobility Institute, and Fontinalis Partners, all of which are focused on supporting different parts of the next-generation mobility ecosystem. Previously he served in the United States Army as a communications officer and with UBS as a part of their technology and energy groups in San Francisco and New York. Chris graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Economics and holds an MBA from Yale University.



About Kevin Shrier

Kevin Shrier is a Managing Director at LAZ Parking Realty Investors, LLC. As an executive with over 30 years of experience leading and managing individuals in fast-paced, entrepreneurial environments, Kevin's area of expertise includes developing efficient and scalable operations in growth-oriented, customer-driven platforms. Prior to LAZ Parking Realty Investors, Kevin served in executive positions at companies including Reterro, Inc., The Parking Spot, and JLL. Kevin graduated from Albion College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Management and holds a Masters of Management in Finance and Marketing from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.



About Kevin Adolph

Kevin Adolph is CEO of Kelley Ryan Parking based in Hopedale, Massachusetts. With a strong background of working in the computer software industry within local and state government, Kevin possesses a strong expertise in parking enforcement and collection, water utilities, and real estate development. Prior to his role at Kelley Ryan Parking, Kevin served in executive positions at several companies including Hydro Utilities LLC, Saro Science Inc, and SoftRight LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.



About Les Quick

Mr. Quick began his career in 1975 as the fourth employee of Quick and Reilly Inc., the first New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) member to offer discount stock brokerage to the investing public. Mr. Quick completed his tenure as Chairman of Fleet Securities, Inc. in 2003 after Fleet Bank had acquired Quick and Reilly Group, Inc. in 1998. In 2004, Mr. Quick co-founded Simon Quick Advisors, a wealth management firm serving high net worth individuals and families. Mr. Quick has served on many industry boards and committees and earned a BBA in Finance from St. Bonaventure University, which awarded him an honorary doctorate degree.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.