On Air Parking Welcomes Metronome (MET) Digital Currency Payments

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2021 --On Air Parking is proud to offer 5-star service for cheap airport parking to travelers everywhere and now welcomes Metronome (MET) cryptocurrency payments. On Air Parking has always been a staunch advocate for accepting various forms of digital currency to bring their fabulous low price parking deals for all kinds of travelers.



"We've always been mindful of the ever-changing world of digital payment, and cryptocurrency is no exception," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "With Metronome now added to our list of accepted currencies, we're able to be a company on the cutting edge, bringing yet another payment option to the table for travelers paying by digital means."



Metronome touts itself as the "world's first autonomous cryptocurrency." It has been developed to be a long-lasting digital currency. This is done by implementing reliability by issuing code-determined predictability, self-governance by every owner of MET, and portability by remaining free to move across various blockchains. This culminates in a financial system that is entirely decentralized and autonomous.



On Air Parking is dedicated to making the cheapest off-airport parking convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.