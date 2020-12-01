On Air Parking Works to Make Holiday Travel Safer

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2020 --Many families in America are experiencing a major dilemma this year. The holidays are around the corner, a time marked by family reunions and shared meals, while at the same time, Covid-19 cases are on the rise. Many families have not been reunited since early this year as they have attempted to wait out the virus and are eager to get time together before the new year. However, with increased cases and hospitalizations, there is concern about how to see each other while following general health guidelines.



Per CDC guidelines, washing hands, wearing masks, and keeping a distance of 6 feet whenever possible are encouraged practices to quell the rise of Covid-19. Washing hands is easy enough and masks are now required on most airlines. Six feet of distance, of course, poses an issue.



A few tips to help flyers keep as much social distance as possible when traveling by plane are to always choose a window seat and look for airlines that are still blocking out middle seats.



One airline working to ease travelers' minds is Allegiant Airlines. The airline is committed to high standards for hygiene on planes, discouraging middle seats unless for families traveling together, and easy access to sanitary wipes and masks for passengers. To read more about their Covid-19 procedures you can go to their website health and safety page.



While social distancing during the flight is challenging, there are other considerations travelers can take leading up to and after the flight.



Many planes now have greatly improved airflow that quickly filters air while in the sky, a huge help to reduce airborne germs. Cars, however, do not have this feature. Contact with others in enclosed spaces poses a larger risk than outdoor encounters. One way to mitigate this risk when traveling is skipping a rideshare service and driving yourself to the airport. Traditionally airport parking has come with a high cost for your wallet.



On Air Parking is working to offer affordable parking that helps everyone have the option to protect themselves by driving to the airport.



"We feel affordable parking services, especially when they allow for peace of mind when traveling to see loved ones, is a huge asset to the travel industry," commented On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray.



This holiday season, On Air Parking, has rates as low as $14.99/day for spots in premium garages in New York City, along with a multitude of options with easy accessibility to major airports such as Oakland International Airport. Along with great accessibility and competitive pricing, On Air Parking has made getting to the airport safe and convenient as well. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport for maximum comfort and ease.



"There is so much to consider for holiday plans this year," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We hope On Air Parking can be a resource to remove one of the obstacles."



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five-star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off-airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.