On My Way Plumbing of Scottsdale Reminds Customers to Be Careful when Raising the Temperature on Water Heaters

Cave Creek, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2014 --Arizona is finally beginning its decent into cooler weather here in Scottsdale which means it will be tempting to turn up the temperature on the water heater. There’s nothing better than a nice warm shower or bath after a cool day.



Tammy Wadina, owner of the Scottsdale plumbing company, is reminding people to make sure it isn’t turned up too high. Scalding is a very real danger when changing the temperature on water heaters. It’s recommended to never exceed 140 degrees. Also, it’s important to warn everyone in the home that the temperature has been raised and to be cautious when using hot water.



It’s also advised to use professional help if there’s not someone in the home familiar with water heaters. On My Way Plumbing says it’s better to be safe than sorry!



For more information on water heater safety, call 602-574-9004.



About OMW Plumbing

Owning a plumbing company may seem like an anomaly for a woman, but single mom Tammy Wadina is right at home, combining know-how with hospitality and a can-do attitude.



A licensed plumber herself, the petite, energetic Wisconsin native grew up helping her father with maintenance at apartment complexes and starting her own business. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business and hospitality management from Mount Mary College, then spent nearly two decades honing her skills in the service and sales industries



