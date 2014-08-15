On My Way Plumbing Reminds You to Check for Leaks This Summer

Cave Creek, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2014 --During these hot, dry months in Arizona it can be hard to detect leaks. As water leaks out, it dries almost instantly. Bigger leaks that would usually result in puddles or mud outside of your home can dry before being identified. Spending a day acting as a plumbing detective to check for leaks could save one time and money.



Tammy Wadina, owner of OMW Plumbing in Scottsdale, AZ, is giving out tips to help check for leaks this summer.



Besides the obvious leaks from a faucet or other household plumbing fixture, there are other ways to find leaks. Listening can be the best way to find smaller leaks. Hissing sounds or the slightest sound of running water can be a clue as to what is leaking and where. Lift the tank off of a toilet and listen for any indication that water is continuing to run after flushing.



As homeowners check for leaks, pay close attention to the areas around the home. Random patches of extra green grass or dried mud patches can point to a water leak. If a homeowner suspects a leak, finding it for the plumber can greatly reduce the diagnostic costs.



About OMW Plumbing

Owning a plumbing company may seem like an anomaly for a woman, but single mom Tammy Wadina is right at home, combining know-how with hospitality and a can-do attitude.



A licensed plumber herself, the petite, energetic Wisconsin native grew up helping her father with maintenance at apartment complexes and starting her own business. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business and hospitality management from Mount Mary College, then spent nearly two decades honing her skills in the service and sales industries



