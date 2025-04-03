Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2025 --CPT of South Florida is a leading choice for PBX systems and other modern phone systems throughout Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas. However, as the new year has come so has an unexpected announcement that NEC has discontinued their on-premise PBX systems in 2025.



The last day to purchase these NEC systems was December 31, 2024 and the end of shipments will be March 31, 2025. Technical support for these NEC PBX systems, including popular models like the SL2100, SV9100, and SV9500, will end on March 31, 2026.



With the end drawing near many businesses with on-premise phones are now wondering what to do next.



CPT of South Florida is here to offer cutting-edge alternatives that enable businesses in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and beyond, to continue offering seamless communication to stay modern, reliable, and fully supported.



Here are the alternatives to outdated NEC phone systems that CPT of South Florida can offer:



Upgrades for Business Phone Systems



As technology evolves businesses are presented with the opportunity to modernize their communication infrastructure. CPT of South Florida is helping businesses upgrade and/or replace outdated phone systems to ensure that companies remain competitive.



Avaya On-Premise Alternatives



For businesses in South Florida who prefer PBX systems, CPT of South Florida offers new and advanced Avaya IP systems. These on-premise PBX phone systems provide flexible and scalable communications that provide ease-of-use and advanced control from business owners.



Transition to Cloud Phone Systems



By partnering with industry-leading providers, CPT of South Florida offers businesses the opportunity to explore cloud phone systems. These solutions streamline operations, reduce maintenance costs, and provide businesses with the ability to scale effortlessly.



About CPT of South Florida



CPT of South Florida proudly offers both PBX systems and cloud phone systems to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas. For businesses looking for solutions for their outdated NEC PBX systems, or those who need a new communication infrastructure, CPT of South Florida provides customized solutions to meet every need. Visit www.cpt-florida.com to learn more about CPT of South Florida and how they can support businesses embrace the future of communications.