OnAirParking.com Advises Travelers with New Year Traveling Resolutions to Reserve Airport Parking Ahead of Time

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2019 --Airport parking reservation company On Air Parking advises travelers who have traveling resolutions for the New Year to purchase parking at their local airport on their preferred dates ahead of time. The advisory comes after the company sold out on parking spaces during Thanksgiving and the holidays.



"We had travelers asking us at the last minute if we have any parking spaces left," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "That's why we are advising our travelers to book ahead so they can secure a guaranteed parking slot."



On Air Parking sells unbranded parking at five-star facilities near the airport for less than rates found online.



For example, in major airports like the Atlanta Airport, travelers will be able to save as much as 500% on parking fees. This is because On Air Parking offers Atlanta Airport parking for only $2.75/day versus the $14/day rate at the Atlanta Airport's economy lots.



The off-site parking deal also comes with free cancellations and a complimentary shuttle bus service for getting to and back from the airport.



While Thanksgiving and the holidays are practically another year away, Spring Break is just around the corner. Off-site parking deals such as On Air Parking's are seen to be picked up by budget-conscious college students. Murray said they expect heavier demand by the end of the February all the way until the summer months.



"Families with school-age children make up a large demographic of our travelers," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "Nothing is better than already having those car seats installed in your vehicle for your kids when returning from a trip."



"That's one of the benefits ride-sharing services can't provide," he added. "That and the great amount of savings our travelers can enjoy with our parking deals."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.