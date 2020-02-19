OnAirParking.com Announces Its Parking Coupons for Airport Parking Still Valid for 2020

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2020 --On Air Parking has announced that its discount coupon codes for its off-airport and city parking locations are still valid this year. To get a coupon code, travelers must like and send a message to the On Air Parking Facebook page.



When redeemed, the coupon codes will deduct $2 from the total reservation amount.



"We'll keep our prices low for as long as we're able to," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray.



On Air Parking charges the lowest rates guaranteed online. Some of its best-selling parking deals are for the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Denver International Airport for only $2.75 and $3.75 a day respectively. All deals come with a free shuttle to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled any time for free – no questions asked.



"You may also search for our parking services for your local airport on Google. You'll find the discount code on the search page results," Murray added.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.