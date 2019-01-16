OnAirParking.com Announces Its Participation at the TEDxMarin New Year Gathering Event on Jan 24, 2019

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2019 --Airport parking reservation company On Air Parking has officially announced its participation at the TEDxMarin New Year Community Gathering and Innovator Showcase happening on January 24, 2019. The event will run from 6:30 PM to 9 PM PST and will be held at the Kanbar Center for the Performing Arts at the Osher Marin Jewish Community Center.



"We're honored to be part of this big event," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. Noson, Inc. is the parent company of On Air Parking which was formerly Top Airport Parking.



"We're always happy to support our local TED community and engage with our travelers."



The event is intended for members of TEDxMarin and their invited guests. All event goers are required to register to attend.



On Air Parking is one of the 12 up and coming start-ups, nonprofits, and local businesses that will have a showcase.



Presently, the parking company serves travelers in more than two dozen airports across the nation, including the Oakland Airport where daily parking is sold for only $6.50/day.



Murray said they are able to sell parking at rock-bottom rates by removing the brand. This means travelers only find out where they are parking and the address of the parking facility once a purchase is made on the On Air Parking website.



"That's why we vet the facilities we partner with," he said. "We make sure they are licensed and have a great location with a shuttle running 24/7 to bring our travelers to the airport."



"We're excited to share more about what we do at the TEDxMarin gathering. We hope to see everyone there."



For more information about the event, please visit https://tedxnewyear.eventbrite.com



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.