OnAirParking.com Announces New Parking Partner for the Baltimore Airport, Same $4.99/Day Rate

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2019 --Now there are more affordable parking spaces for the Baltimore Washington International Airport. On Air Parking, the popular parking deals site that is changing the way travelers get to the airport, announced it has a new partner for its market in Baltimore. With another partner comes more parking inventory for the company to sell at its discounted rate of $4.99 a day.



"This is a timely announcement for the summer travel season," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We have been working to get more partners for our top markets."



"The goal is to help as many travelers as possible save on airport parking fees. But we can't do that without bringing in new partners."



Murray added he can't name who the new partner is because it's part of the "unbranded" approach. On Air Parking sells unbranded parking deals similar to travel deals website Hotwire. Travelers only find out where they are parking after they make a reservation. Free shuttles and cancellations are always included in the deal.



"While we can't reveal the name of our new partner in this manner, we can assure our travelers that this is a great facility in Baltimore with the best reviews," said Murray.



Since launching in 2016, the company's most popular parking deals are Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport for $2.75/day, Denver International Airport for $3.90/day, Dallas Fort Worth Airport for $3.99/day, and Chicago O'Hare Airport for $5.99/day.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.