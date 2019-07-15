OnAirParking.com Announces Plan to Disrupt City Parking Market Next, Help Car Owners Save Big on Parking

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2019 --Popular parking deals site On Air Parking announced it is ready to replicate its success in the off airport parking market. Now the San Francisco-based startup is setting its sights on launching cheap city parking deals in more locations.



"We've had our eye on New York for some time," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "That's definitely one of the markets that can benefit from cheap and unbranded parking."



"Imagine being able to park in New York for as low as $10 to $15 a day. That's unheard of right now, but we're making that happen."



Murray added their unique unbranded approach to parking has taken off for airport parking. Since 2016, the company has launched cheap parking deals in at least a dozen more airports, including traveler favorites Denver International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, and Dallas Fort Worth Airport.



These unbranded parking deals are tied up with licensed parking facilities. Travelers only find out the exact address of the facility after they make a purchase. The same approach is applied to city parking.



Presently, the company has city parking deals in Astoria, Brooklyn Heights, Hudson Yards, Williamsburg, and Lenox Hill in New York and Journal Square and Secaucus in New Jersey.



"We're very excited to launch more cheap city parking deals," he said. "We know these deals will lead to huge savings for our travelers."



Like its best-selling airport parking deals, the planned city parking deals may be cancelled for free any time. The company practices a 'no questions asked' cancellation policy.



To purchase these cheap parking deals, travelers may visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.