OnAirParking.com Assists Travelers Affected by Coronavirus, Gives Free Parking Extensions

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2020 --Travelers who bought parking deals from parking deals site On Air Parking need not worry about paying for overstaying vehicles if their reason has to do with the Coronavirus.



On Air Parking has announced it is giving free extensions to any parked car overstaying its reservation due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) issues, such as getting stuck at their travel destination.



"There are many people affected by the travel restrictions due to the Coronavirus," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "That's why we are giving free parking extensions to any of our travelers who are affected."



The San Francisco-based startup sells cheap unbranded parking in partnership with licensed parking providers. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport. The deal may be cancelled any time – no questions asked.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.