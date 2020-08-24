OnAirParking.com: Book Affordable Parking for LAX and Travel Safely

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2020 --As airports ramp up safety protocols to ease traveler concerns, one company is doing its part to help keep travelers safe. On Air Parking is offering near-airport parking deals for Los Angeles International Airport for only $2.75/day, helping travelers avoid potential hot spots for the virus in LAX. This follows news that more evidence has emerged that the coronavirus is slipping in through LAX.



"Our traveler's safety is of utmost importance," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We welcome the news that personal protective equipment is available at touch-free vending machines in the airport."



Last June, the Los Angeles Times reported that travelers at LAX were not informed they were at risk for infection. As such, LAX is setting new standards to keep passengers safe by providing them convenient access to safety equipment such as various personal protective equipment (PPE) like hand sanitizer, face coverings and gloves.



As more passengers return to LAX and make arrangements for summer travel, On Air Parking is offering travelers alternative parking options to help them avoid crowded quarters for sustained periods.



The San Francisco-based startup's unbranded parking deals are in partnership with licensed parking providers and may be cancelled any time at no cost. It also comes with a free shuttle to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



"We're committed to provide the safest travel experience possible during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," said Murray. "We believe parking has a role to play."



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.